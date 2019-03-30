



– A wild crash on a Brooklyn street ended with Good Samaritans chasing down the driver who police say was intoxicated and armed.

Surveillance video shows people running away seconds before a silver Jaguar jumps the curb and drives down the sidewalk before crashing, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

The alleged driver, 31-year-old Andy James, is expected to be released from the hospital and taken to the Kings County courthouse to face a number of charges including driving while intoxicated.

Police say James hit five cars along Troy Avenue in Crown Heights on Friday afternoon then ran away.

An off-duty member of the Coast Guard witnessed the ordeal and chased after him, all while recording it on his cell phone.

After a swift response by our first responders along with @NYPD71Pct, this violent perpetrator armed with a loaded gun was apprehended after crashing into multiple vehicles & pedestrians #OneLessGun #Shmira #NYPD #TeamWork #CommunitySafety #OnMomentsNotice pic.twitter.com/qcPhfpAc5V — Crown Heights Shmira (@CHSPshmira) March 29, 2019

“Friday is a busy day,” said Yossi Chayo. ”Everyone is getting ready for shavas, walking in and out of the shul. I’m happy no one was here at the time the guy drove past.”

Shown in the video, the suspect ran and a gun falls out of his pants.

It wasn’t long before the suspect was pinned down. He’s not going anywhere, surrounded by members of the Crown Heights shmira before officers arrived to arrest him.

“I think it was amazing, very brave, that he chased the guy down even after seeing the gun,” said Chayo. “He kept on going.”

The 71st precinct in Brooklyn thanked the good Samaritans in a tweet of the suspect’s handgun.