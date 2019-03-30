



– A fallen FDNY lieutenant was honored today in Queens.

Lt. Christopher Raguso died last April, but his service and bravery will never be forgotten, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

In addition to being a 13-year veteran of the New York Fire Department, Raguso was an Air National Guard flight engineer. A day after his 39th birthday, he died when the military helicopter he was in hit power lines and crashed in western Iraq.

Firefighters and officials gathered for a plaque dedication ceremony at Ladder Company 155 in the South Jamaica section of Queens. Mayor Bill de Blasio and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro were on hand, along with several of Raguso’s fellow firefighters and family members.

"He died as he lived, in service, in his uniform, meeting danger and helping others –@NYCMayor de Blasio at today's plaque dedication ceremony for #FDNY Lt. and @usairforce Master Sgt Christopher Raguso.

“Chris devoted his life to bringing others home safely,” said de Blasio at the ceremony. “If you look at all the things he did, he was always trying to make sure everyone else got back OK.”

“This is as exemplary a life as you can imagine,” said the mayor.

“Back home in his outstanding FDNY career, he was cites for bravery and life-saving actions on six separate occasions,” said Nigro. “He was a true leader.”

In addition to Raguso, Capt. Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis, Staff Sgt. Dashan Briggs and Capt. Andreas O’Keeffe of the 106th Rescue Wing stationed at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach were also killed.

The Air Force helicopter was used for combat search and rescue and was traveling from one area to another when it went down near Qaim in Anbar Province.

Raguso previously deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Horn of Africa, Texas and the Caribbean for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

He joined the FDNY in 2005 and was also a volunteer firefighter in Commack, where he lived with his wife, Carmella, and two young daughters.

