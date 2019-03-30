CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a close call Saturday when a helicopter made a hard landing in Orange County.

A Bell 222 helicopter landed on its side in a wooded area in Montgomery Saturday afternoon.

“According to the pilot, shortly after take off he experienced an engine failure and attempted to land. The engine loss caused a hard landing and the helicopter overturned,” Crawford police said Saturday night.

Helicopter experiences hard landing in Orange County, New York. (Credit: CBS2)

Local police say the pilot and five passengers on board walked away with only minor injuries. Neighbors called 911 after hearing a loud boom in the area.

“I’ve seen it land before, but it was going a bit too fast and it just landed and just – I don’t know what happened there – and I just heard an explosion and saw smoke coming,” witness Jason Kirk said.

