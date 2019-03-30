MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There was a close call Saturday when a helicopter made a hard landing in Orange County.

A Bell 222 helicopter landed on its side in a wooded area in Montgomery Saturday afternoon.

“According to the pilot, shortly after take off he experienced an engine failure and attempted to land. The engine loss caused a hard landing and the helicopter overturned,” Crawford police said Saturday night.

Local police say the pilot and five passengers on board walked away with only minor injuries. Neighbors called 911 after hearing a loud boom in the area.

“I’ve seen it land before, but it was going a bit too fast and it just landed and just – I don’t know what happened there – and I just heard an explosion and saw smoke coming,” witness Jason Kirk said.