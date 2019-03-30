



– One of the world’s greatest venues for symphonic music, ballet and opera is about to celebrate six decades of performances.

Jordana Leigh, director of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to talk about the 60th anniversary of the center and a free block party planned for May.

Lincoln Center began building in May 1959, becoming home to 11 different organizations for opera, symphonic and chamber music, theater, jazz, world music, dance, film and arts education.

The 60th Anniversary Block Party will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Free events will include performances, concerts on the plaza and art-making activities.

For more details on anniversary events, see the Lincoln Center website.