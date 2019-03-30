CBSN New YorkWatch Now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The University of South Carolina has confirmed the death of a student.

Police reported 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was reported missing after last being seen Friday about 2 a.m., getting into a car outside a bar in the city’s 5 Points area.

University President Harris Pastides said in a letter Saturday to the university community that “Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort.”

Seymour Josephson, Samantha Lee Josephson (credit: Seymour Joephson via Facebook)


Josephson’s father also posted on Facebook that his daughter “is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten.”

“It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this,” Seymour Josephson said on social media. “I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life.

“It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart,” he said. “I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this.”

Details about how Josephson died or where she was found were not released.

The Columbia police posted a series of tweets overnight detailing where Joephson was last seen.

Josephson was a senior political science major from Robinsville, New Jersey.

