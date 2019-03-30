By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’ve got a taste of spring on this Saturday as temps will climb into the 60s for most spots, and even some 70s well inland! Conditions will be cooler and a bit misty along the coasts due to persistent winds off the water. Overall though, not a bad day!

Things will be different tomorrow as a slow-moving front crosses the area. Expect periods of light rain from the late morning into the afternoon hours.

While we won’t get big rainfall numbers, it’ll be just enough to dampen spirits. It’ll also be much cooler as temps drop into the low 50s by afternoon.

Looking forward to the start of next week, we kick off the new workweek and the month of April with a cruel April Fool’s joke – chilly and breezy with temps only in the upper 40s!