By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a simply splendid Saturday with most locations reaching the upper 60s, and some in the upper 70s! Things were cooler along the immediate coasts but overall it was a nice spring day! Expect clouds to thicken tonight ahead of a frontal system and temps will be pretty steady in the mid 50s.

Our weather changes tomorrow as that front slowly moves through the region. Expect periods of light rain from the late morning into the afternoon hours. While we won’t get big rainfall numbers, it’ll be just enough to dampen spirits. It’ll also be much cooler as temps drop into the low 50s by afternoon.

Looking forward to the start of next week, we kick off the new workweek and the month of April with a cruel April Fool’s joke – chilly and breezy with temps only in the upper 40s!