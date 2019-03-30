NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a cab driver in the Bronx.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the suspect.

They say around 3 a.m. on March 23, the suspect hailed the cab in Fordham Manor.

Police say when he got dropped off in Williamsbridge, pulled out a gun and snatched the driver’s wallet and two phones before running off.

The driver was not hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.