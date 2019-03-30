NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and a quintet of British bands were honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The rock bands — Def Leppard, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music, and the Zombies — represent a variety of styles and eras.

Jackson joined her brother Michael and the rest of the Jackson 5 as rock hall members. Singer Janelle Monae inducted Jackson, whose hits include “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” ”All For You” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

Jackson said she was “determined to make it” on her own after seeing her brothers find success in music. She said: “I wanted to stand on my own two feet.”

Nicks is already in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but she joined a more exclusive club of double inductees in being saluted for solo work like “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stand Back.”

Roxy Music treated the audience with a mini concert after their induction.

The band performed five songs at the event, playing the songs “In Every Dream Home a Heartache,” ”Out of the Blue,” ”Love is the Drug,” ”More Than This,” ”Avalon” and “Editions of You.”

The Cure’s Robert Smith’s kept his Rock and Roll Hall of fame induction speech short, and wished that it could have even bit a bit shorter.

“Where is my wrap it up sign, I need my wrap it up sign!” he joked on stage.

