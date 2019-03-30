



In the wake of Samantha Josephson’s tragic murder, Uber is reminding riders to be careful before getting into a for-hire vehicle.

The company says when you book a ride, you receive a picture of the driver, his name, and the make and model of their car.

MORE: Suspect Arrested In Kidnapping, Murder Of Missing New Jersey Student Found In South Carolina

It will also include the license plate number of the vehicle.

Once you’re in the car, you can track your route via the app’s GPS to make sure you are headed in the right direction.

Uber adds that if you ever feel you’re in an emergency situation, call 911 immediately.

For more safety tips from Uber, click here.