



A 67-year-old man was punched in the face, pushed down the stairs and had paint thrown on him inside a Bronx subway station, police say.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 4 train Fordham Road station.

Police said the victim was walking down the stairs when a man approached him and punched him several times in the head and face.

The suspect then shoved the man down the stairs and poured green paint on him, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for cuts to his head and later released.

Investigators said they’re searching for a black man, approximately 18 years old, last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, black T-shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.