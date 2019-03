JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 6-year-old boy had to be hospitalized Saturday after falling from a fourth floor window in Jersey City.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on York Street between Warren and Washington streets.

Police said the boy was breathing and conscious when officers arrived.

There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

The child is being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.