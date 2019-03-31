



In this week’s “Furry Friend Finder,” we introduce you to Mimi and Lola.

Mimi is a 13-year-old chihuahua, weighing four pounds, with black, brown and white fur. She’s quiet, loves to cuddle and enjoys a good nap. She’s also wee-pad trained and housebroken.

Lola is a 14-year-old chihuahua, weighing three pounds, with white and black fur. She’s sweet and easy to carry, as well as wee-pad trained and housebroken.

Since the dogs love to hang out, it would be great if they could find a home together. But they could also live out their last few years separately.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update – Mr. Phibbs, a Victorian bulldog puppy, has been adopted by a man named Peter, who lives in Oyster Bay. Mr. Phibbs will get all the training and attention that a young dog needs and will even be able to go to work with Peter.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.