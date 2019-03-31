CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Dog adoption, Dogs, Furry Friend Finder, Humane Society of New York, Pet Adoption, Pets


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this week’s “Furry Friend Finder,” we introduce you to Mimi and Lola.

Mimi is a 13-year-old chihuahua, weighing four pounds, with black, brown and white fur. She’s quiet, loves to cuddle and enjoys a good nap. She’s also wee-pad trained and housebroken.

Lola is a 14-year-old chihuahua, weighing three pounds, with white and black fur. She’s sweet and easy to carry, as well as wee-pad trained and housebroken.

In this week’s “Furry Friend Finder,” we introduce you to Mimi and Lola. (CBS2)

Since the dogs love to hang out, it would be great if they could find a home together. But they could also live out their last few years separately.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update – Mr. Phibbs, a Victorian bulldog puppy, has been adopted by a man named Peter, who lives in Oyster Bay. Mr. Phibbs will get all the training and attention that a young dog needs and will even be able to go to work with Peter.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s