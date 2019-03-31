Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Jersey City man was charged with murder Sunday, one week after his alleged victim’s body was pulled from in a lake at Lincoln Park.
Jorge Rios, 33, also faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges.
Police said 45-year-old Carolina Cano, of Jersey City, was found dead last Sunday morning.
On Thursday, her death was ruled a homicide.
The medical examiner’s office said Cano was strangled and drowned.