JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Jersey City man was charged with murder Sunday, one week after his alleged victim’s body was pulled from in a lake at Lincoln Park.

Jorge Rios, 33, also faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

(Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office)

Police said 45-year-old Carolina Cano, of Jersey City, was found dead last Sunday morning.

On Thursday, her death was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office said Cano was strangled and drowned.

