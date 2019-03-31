



A Jersey City man was charged with murder Sunday, one week after his alleged victim’s body was pulled from in a lake at Lincoln Park.

Jorge Rios, 33, also faces kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

Police said 45-year-old Carolina Cano, of Jersey City, was found dead last Sunday morning.

On Thursday, her death was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office said Cano was strangled and drowned.