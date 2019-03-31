



Drivers now have to pay more to use the bridges and tunnels around New York City.

The MTA approved the controversial rate hike last month.

READ: MTA Bridges And Tolls Tables In Detail (PDF)

Drivers will see roughly a four percent increase over the next two years.

E-ZPass for East River crossings will go from $5.76 to $6.12, E-ZPass for the Henry Hudson Bridge goes from $2.64 to $2.80 and E-ZPass for the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge goes from $11.52 to $12.24.

MORE: MTA Board Approves Fare Hike For Roads, Rails And Subways

If you don’t have an E-ZPass, it will cost even more.

The increase is one part of a broader plan to raise revenue for the struggling transit authority.

MTA Bridges And Tolls Tables Highlights



“It’s painful in some areas, but it is fair and it keeps us afloat financially, and that’s an important thing, ” MTA Acting Chairman Fernando Ferrer said back on Feb. 27 when the board approved the rate hike.

In three weeks, subway and Long Island Rail Road fares will also increase.

Still, officials say new revenue still won’t be enough to fix all the problems with the MTA.