By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a downright balmy Saturday for most, it’s gonna be a much different Sunday in terms of both sky conditions and temps. Expect cloudy skies through most of the day and temps only in the mid and upper 50s and that’ll be early in the day!

A slow-moving frontal system will cross the region and will bring with it occasional rain. Not much rain is expected, but it will be enough to dampen spirits after what was a gorgeous Saturday. Expect things to dry out in the evening with temps plunging overnight.

Monday will kick off the new work week and the new month feeling like winter. No foolin’ – temps will be in the 20s and 30s for April 1st, with highs only reaching the mid and upper 40s.