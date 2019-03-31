



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was a cooler and rainy finish to the weekend and to the month of March. The good news is that the steadies rain will be heading east of the area and we’ll be enjoying drier conditions over the next few days. The bad news? The cold front moving through tonight will send our temps plunging into the 20s and 30s…with wind chills colder than that!

You’ll need to bundle up as you head out to work or school tomorrow morning, as it’ll be quite cold outside. Despite plentiful sun tomorrow, temps won’t get out of the mid 40s…and combined with gusty northwest winds, it’ll feel colder!

Temps will rebound for the rest of the week with dry conditions prevailing through Thursday night. It appears that a storm system passing off our coast Wednesday will be far enough southeast to spare us any precipitation.