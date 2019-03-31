CHATSWORTH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A forest fire tore through 10,000 acres of state land this weekend in New Jersey’s Pinelands.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the blaze was 75 percent contained in a statement early Sunday afternoon.

“First responders are working quickly to limit further expansion. The cause is under investigation and we remind all of those in and around the affected area to remain vigilant, and heed the instructions of safety officials,” the statement continued. “The Department of Environmental Protection and State Police remain on alert, and we are grateful for the swift response of the brave men and women who have been working tirelessly overnight to contain the fire to prevent injury and loss of life for our residents.”

Officials with the state’s department of environmental protection said the fire was first reported Saturday at Penn State Forest in Woodland Township. Plumes of smoke could be seen as far s Freehold, about 40 miles away.

A portion of Route 72 was shut down, but not homes are businesses are in danger. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)