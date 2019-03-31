CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – A New York-bound airplane had to return to Boston following a bird strike Sunday.

American Airlines Flight 2136 to LaGuardia Airport took off around 10:08 a.m. from Logan International Airport and landed safely 11 minutes later, then taxied to the gate, an airline spokesperson said.

The pilot reported hitting a flock of geese.

The flight had 99 passengers and four crew members on board. The passengers boarded a replacement plane that left at 11:52 a.m.

The jet, an Embraer E190, was being evaluated by maintenance staff.

