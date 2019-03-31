CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of pushing another man onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn and then hitting the victim in the face with a metal lock.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said the suspect got into an argument with the 29-year-old victim on the southbound R train platform at the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge.

The suspect allegedly threw the victim onto the tracks.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said Good Samaritans helped the victim back onto the platform, where the suspect hit him in the face with a metal lock attached to a string.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they’re searching for a white man with a beard, mustache and long hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing gray and blue gloves, black sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

