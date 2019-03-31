



Police are trying to track down a man accused of pushing another man onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn and then hitting the victim in the face with a metal lock.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said the suspect got into an argument with the 29-year-old victim on the southbound R train platform at the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge.

The suspect allegedly threw the victim onto the tracks.

Police said Good Samaritans helped the victim back onto the platform, where the suspect hit him in the face with a metal lock attached to a string.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they’re searching for a white man with a beard, mustache and long hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing gray and blue gloves, black sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.