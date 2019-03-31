NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Now that spring is here and the weather is getting warmer, it’s the perfect time to start planning a fun outdoor party.

But being a great host is more than just buying the right chips and dip. Alison Bernstein, founder of “The Bash,” sat down with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes to share the secrets to planning the perfect gathering.

Berstein says she sees the highest spike for party service requests in March, which means everyone’s getting ready to plan an event to shake off the winter blues.

The most-celebrated occasions in the spring are bridal showers, bachelorette parties, and baby showers, according to the party planner.

Here are a few tips from Bernstein on what kind of themes would make you a winner in the eyes of your guests:

Bridal showers:

“Caricaturists are fun because everyone goes home with their very own cartoon portrait. Caricaturists have the skill of making everyone look good in a humorous way.”

“A PJ party doesn’t necessarily mean that the evening has to turn into an overnight stay, so don’t think that picking this theme means your host duties have to extend into the next morning. Late night or early morning viewing parties (hello, 7 a.m. royal wedding), or an 80’s themed movie night fit in perfectly with a slumber party aesthetic.”

“Champagne bar, smore’s bar, doughnuts, and other sweet treats; some are even just doing a fancy pizza party.”

Baby showers:

“Women are taking cues from Meghan Markle’s over the top baby-themed shower with extravagant dessert spreads. On The Bash, women are able to experience exactly how Meghan felt on her special day, we even have her harpist available to entertain.”

“Another theme Mothers-to-be are choosing are flower-filled organic party settings to celebrate the arrival of their little one. Themes that pay tribute to nature, like a National Park-themed luncheon or Garden Bee cocktail/mocktail party, offer plenty of opportunities for charming decor and pun-friendly wordplay.”

“For something a little more offbeat, we’ve been seeing “Game of Thrones” – inspired Mother of Dragons baby showers!” You can also expect to see a lot of 80’s themed parties towards the summer with popular shows like “Stranger Things” and “Sex Education” – both set in the 80’s.

Surprising trends: