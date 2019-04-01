



Monday’s commute will cost more for drivers using the bridges and tunnels around New York City.

An MTA toll hike took effect Sunday, with a six-percent increase.

READ: MTA Bridges And Tolls Tables In Detail (PDF)

E-ZPass for East River crossings will go from $5.76 to $6.12, E-ZPass for the Henry Hudson Bridge goes from $2.64 to $2.80 and E-ZPass for the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge goes from $11.52 to $12.24.

Those without E-ZPass and those coming from out of state will have to shell out $19.

MTA Bridges And Tolls Tables Highlights



This is all part of a larger effort that’s meant to reform the struggling MTA.

On April 21, monthly and unlimited MetroCard fares will also increase. So will tickets for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

The toll and fare increases are expected to bring in $336 million in revenue.

Still, it’s not enough to address all of the MTA’s problems.