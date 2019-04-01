



– A wet cat food is being partially recalled due to possible rubber contamination.

Nestle Purina Petcare company announced that it’s recalling some of its 3 ounce cans of their wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy.

The rubber pieces are translucent yellow with a blue backing, the company said. They said they’ve received reports of the rubber pieces turning up from some customers.

The impacted products are 3 ounce cans with a “best by” date of April 2020, UPC code 38100 17199 and production code of 80941162.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Nestlé Purina PetCare Company hotline at 1-800-982-3885.