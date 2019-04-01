



— A Long Island teenager has a tough decision to make. He was accepted into almost 20 different colleges, six of them in the Ivy League.

He also qualified for all kinds of scholarships.

CBS2’s Valerie Castro learned a lot more about this star student, who’s creating a league of his own.

When you get accepted to 19 different colleges, it’s hard to keep track of all of them. The list includes St. John’s, Binghamton, RPI and Stony Brook.

But it’s tougher to pick one.

“I am torn right now, so ya know, I have a few weeks to decide,” Nelson Chow said.

The 17-year-old is a Malverne High School senior and a first generation Asian immigrant. Soon, he will also be the first one in his family to go to college.

“I am very privileged to have parents that said, ‘You work hard, if you want to work hard and if you want to get your goals and dreams, then you do that,'” Chow said.

Among his many activities, the honor student is in marching band, has helped rebuild homes after Superstorm Sandy, and runs a blood drive, all while maintaining a 104 average.

“I have never been so proud of a student in my entire career,” Malverne High counselor Laura Pulitano said.

“He is all over. He does everything. I don’t know how he fits it all in,” added Schools Superintendent James Hunderfund.

On his long list of college options are six Ivy League universities. He filmed himself getting notified about each one.

“I was sweating the whole time. My hands were shaking,” Chow said.

With his parents and girlfriend by his side, he opened one acceptance letter to Yale.

“What the hell?!? How did I get into Yale?” Chow said.

Nelson experienced rush.

“Oh my God, I got into Princeton,” he said.

Awards are also pouring in. In total, Chow has earned more than $4 million in financial aid and scholarships. Of course, he won’t need or use all that.

“I want to eventually become a doctor and I think the thought of doing something I love one day, and helping people pushes me,” Chow said.

To quite a level of success.

Chow was only denied from the University of Chicago and wait-listed at Harvard.

And here’s one more thing he can brag about — he will be his class’ valedictorian.