



Despite plenty of sunshine, today will be rather cool for the start of April. Expect highs around the area to be in the upper 40s or so — about 5-10° below normal.

It will remain clear into tonight with temperatures dipping into the 30s again. The good news is the winds will start to die down, so it won’t feel quite as cold.

Tomorrow we’ll see sunshine give way to clouds later in the day. Then at night it looks like a coastal storm will graze the area and deliver a period of rain for the city/southeast portion of the area.

It should be over and done with by early Wednesday morning with clearing skies and breezy conditions for the remainder of the day. Expect a milder feel with highs in the 60s.