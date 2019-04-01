NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The Coast Guard is warning people in the Rockaways to stay away from tar balls and oil sheens.

Over the weekend, the Coast Guard found a 400-yard by two feet band of tar balls in Jacob Riis Park.

Crews are visiting the area Monday to investigate and clean up.

Investigators are looking into whether the sightings may be related to an oil leak from a vessel a few days ago.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)