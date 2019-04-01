CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:coast guard, Local TV, New York, Rockaways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – The Coast Guard is warning people in the Rockaways to stay away from tar balls and oil sheens.

Over the weekend, the Coast Guard found a 400-yard by two feet band of tar balls in Jacob Riis Park.

Crews are visiting the area Monday to investigate and clean up.

Investigators are looking into whether the sightings may be related to an oil leak from a vessel a few days ago.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s