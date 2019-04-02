CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 18-year-old was killed when a car slammed into a tree on Avenue D and Kings Highway in Brooklyn.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

(credit: CBS2)

According to police, a Mercedes Benz with a driver and two passengers apparently struck the median, lost control and hit the tree.

It’s not yet known if the person who was killed was the driver or a passenger.

One of the passengers, 17, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital. Another person, 18, was in serious condition.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

