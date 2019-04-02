



Police say three men have been arrested and charged with a savage gang killing in Brooklyn last month.

The NYPD says video captured 10 people hunting down and killing 21-year-old Tyquan Eversley in East New York on March 19. The brutal attack happened around 5:15 p.m. near New Lots Avenue on Cleveland and Elton Streets.

WANTED FOR MURDER: multiple subjects wanted for this brutal & brazen gang murder which left a young man dead in the East NY section of Brooklyn on March 19, 5:15pm. If you know any of these individuals or have info, call CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ATkl7CCZAM — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019

“You are literally going to see a 21-year-old male fighting for his life running on the streets of Brooklyn being chased by a group of at least 10 thugs. It’s tough to watch,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Authorities now report that 22-year-old Alfred Cooks, 33-year-old Frank Cook, and 35-year-old Leroy Dunn have all been taken into custody in connection with the murder.

Cooks is facing murder charges, which the other two suspects have been charged with both manslaughter and gang assault.

At least one man was armed and aimed at Eversley but did not pull the trigger.

The 21-year did whatever he could to evade the group, running through alleys and hiding behind a car. But they caught up with him as he tried to jump over a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard.

“The victim gets stuck in the barbed wire. This group approaches the fence, one individual throws rock at victim and another individual shoots our victim five times, causing his death,” according to NYPD Chief of Brooklyn Detectives Michael Kemper.

Police said 25-year-old Michael Reid threw a rock at Eversley. He was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Investigators have identified two other men they’re looking for as 29-year-old Donaven McDay and 24-year-old Shacore Huff. They’re also searching for the other men involved.

Eversley had his own past run-ins with the law and was out on bail on armed robbery charges.

Police have not said why he was targeted in this case.