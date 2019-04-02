



– With tax time right around the corner, April may not seem like a great month to splurge, but experts say there are some items you won’t want to wait to buy.

For people with high expectations for yards now that spring is finally here, or just looking to spend time outside, expect major mark downs in the home and garden department at most major stores, reports CBS2’s Alex Dnis.

“Anything from patio furniture, to things for your garden, and also things like camping and hiking and other outdoor activities,” notes Trae Bodge of SlickDeals.net.

Those deals should last though the month as Earth Day falls on April 22.

“We’ll be seeing nice deals on things that will help you lighten your carbon footprint,” said Bodge. “I expect we will see deals on things that are fair trade or maybe organic so keep your eyes peeled there too.”

This next deal sounds wrong, but, retailers actually want to help you “celebrate” tax day.

“What we typically see around tax day are special deals for those folks who did get a tax refund this year and are itching to spend it,” said Bodge. “Those deals are broad and you’ll see them peppered across different retailers so keep your eyes open for those deals.”

While it may seem out of place, April is a time to consider stocking up for the kids as games and toys haven’t been discounted since the holidays.

“We saw toys and board games from big box retailers – as well as Amazon,” she said. “We did see deals on video games category as well. You’ll see console and games discounted too this month.”

This month you want to avoid buying jewelry. Experts say wait for Mother’s Day to get a better deal.

