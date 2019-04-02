On the east bank of the Hudson River in Westchester, just 25 miles from Manhattan, is Sleepy Hollow!

Get there via Metro North or hop in the car!

This hamlet’s history goes way back, changing hands several times!

It first belonged to the Weckquaesgeck Indians, settled in 1640 by the Dutch, seized by the English in 1664 and the rest is history!

In the late 1790s Washington Irving’s visit to a nearby relative inspired the American classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow!”

According to folklore, Sleepy Hollow is one of the most haunted cities in the world, and it’s embraced by residents and visitors.

In the Union Church of Pocantico Hills, you will find a beautiful rose window that was Matisse’s last work.