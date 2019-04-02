NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s bad enough when you lose two main pieces of your offense on the same day, but now the injury-plagued Yankees are in danger of losing two straight series to teams that are expected to lose 100 games this year.

Dustin Peterson laced a tie-breaking double off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning for his first major league hit, and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on a nippy Tuesday night.

Jordy Mercer added an RBI single for insurance, and the Tigers got another strong start from Jordan Zimmermann after he carried a perfect game two outs into the seventh inning on opening day in Toronto last week. This time, Zimmermann held a makeshift Yankees lineup depleted by injuries to one run in 6 2/3 innings.

Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks hit consecutive doubles off New York starter Masahiro Tanaka with two outs in the sixth to tie it 1-all. Candelario’s grounder caromed high off first base and past Luke Voit as the big first baseman tried in vain to grab the ball with his bare hand.

Joe Jiménez (1-0) worked a hitless eighth and ended the inning with an unassisted double play after snagging Gleyber Torres’ line drive and jogging to first base himself.

Shane Greene tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Chapman (0-1) walked pinch-hitter Niko Goodrum with one out in the ninth and he scored easily from first when Peterson doubled over the head of left fielder Mike Tauchman.

The 24-year-old Peterson was 0 for 9 in the big leagues before connecting on a 95 mph fastball. He clapped his hands and smiled at second base after collecting his first career RBI as well.

Clint Frazier hit a sacrifice fly for the Yankees in the second after Tauchman doubled for his first hit with New York.

New York’s offense hasn’t been able to get anything started during the season’s opening week, going a pitiful 6-for-37 with runners in scoring position so far. On Tuesday, the thin Yankees lineup managed just six hits and went 0-for-3 with men in scoring position.

C Gary Sánchez, SS Troy Tulowitzki, and 1B Greg Bird were all rested by manager Aaron Boone and you have to question the timing — just hours after losing both Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar to lengthy injuries.

Zimmermann, who is from Wisconsin, pitched in short sleeves while other players bundled up on a 45-degree night in the Bronx. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Tanaka also went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks as he pitched out of two early jams. Chapman lost for the first time since Aug. 25, 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Yankees RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) threw a bullpen that went well, Boone said. “He should be getting ready to face hitters and if that goes well, Dellin would be moved pretty quick,” Boone added.

Bird probably will start Wednesday against the left-hander, Boone said.

RHP Luis Severino (rotator cuff inflammation) is still long tossing, but isn’t ready to work off a mound yet. Voit was shaken up but stayed in the game after getting hit on the left hand by Jimenez’s 96 mph fastball in the eighth.

UP NEXT:

Yankees RHP Jonathan Loaisiga will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start. The 24-year-old from Nicaragua was 2-0 with a 5.11 ERA in four starts and five relief appearances for New York last season. He had 33 strikeouts and 12 walks in 24 2/3 innings. Loaisiga went 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings this spring training.

