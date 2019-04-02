



– If you’re a theater fan, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from “Puss in Boots” to “The Addams Family.”

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Puss in Boots

Bring the whole family to this Friday morning production of “Puss in Boots.” In the play, two friends, Fergus Mundingle and his cat named Puss, search for a lifestyle change with a pair of fancy boots.

When: Friday, April 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, West 79th Street and West Drive (inside Central Park)

Price: $8-$12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Shrek Jr. Production

Check out this performance of “Shrek the Musical, Jr.” on Saturday afternoon. Watch children perform the story of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona. Purchase a video of the performance after.

When: Saturday, April 6, 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Where: The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Ave.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Addams Family Production

Finally, attend this junior performance of “The Addams Family.” Watch as youngsters portray Gomez and Morticia Addams and their dark-humored children in this new musical comedy.

When: Saturday, April 6, 4 p.m.

Where: The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Ave.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets