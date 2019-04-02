CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Long Island Rail Road will have to change the way it reports on-time performance thanks to the new state budget.

In one example, the commuter line will have to consider a train “late” – if it arrives more than two minutes past its published schedule time.

Currently, the railroad considers a train to be “on time” even if it’s about six minutes late.

The LIRR says its been following industry standards in reporting its performance.

