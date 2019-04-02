



– A Suffolk County judge issued a stern warning Tuesday to an accused drunk driver.

Thomas Murphy, of Holbrook, is charged with running into a group of Boy Scouts, killing one them last fall.

Tuesday morning, the judge said take responsibility or face a trial.

“I, Thomas Murphy, remain heartbroken over the loss of a wonderful boy,” read defense attorney Stephen McCarthy, Jr. He read another apology in court for Murphy, who admits he was drinking before plowing his car into a group of Boy Scouts, killing 7th grader Andrew McMorris.

Murphy has yet to accept responsibility legally, however, and has entered no guilty plea.

“All of our scouts, everything that we have done is honorable. What this man is doing is not honorable,” said Andrew’s mother Alisa McMorris. “He deserves his earthly consequences to what he did to my child, and what he did to all of the Scouts.”

“This was an assault on the Boy Scouts of America, and we are going to fight this,” said Andrew’s father John.

The heartbroken parents say they expected a plea months ago, reported CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Police say Murphy was drinking vodka on the golf course on the morning of Sept. 30, when he allegedly turned down and offer for a ride and rove drunk.

In court, 100 Boy Scouts, friends and family clutched photos of the young victim as Judge Fernando Camacho issued a stern warning to Murphy.

“I was told you were seriously considering a plea to spare the family pain and suffering of a trial. I believed you. I’m out of patience. It appears this is nothing more than an attempt on your part to delay the conclusion of this case. I will not have it. There will be no more delays,” Camacho said.

He gave Murphy two weeks to decide, or else a trial will begin in early June. He faces 8-25 years in prison.

“We are teaching our children to do the right thing. This man needs to do the right thing,” John McMorris said.

“My son was was given a life sentence,” said Alisa.

“We were all given a life sentence. This man needs to be held accountable for what he did,” John said.

The family have not said what amount of prison time would be acceptable to them in the death of their child.

Murphy will be back in court May 2 to accept a guilty plea or face trial.