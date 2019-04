NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The parent company of several restaurant chains with outlets in the Tri-State Area have been hit by a data breach.

Earl Enterprises says a 10-month hack may have exposed credit and debit card information of diners.

Restaurants include Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood and Earl of Sandwich.

The breach took place from May of 2018 to about two weeks-ago.

Orders paid online, using third-party platforms, were not part of the breach.