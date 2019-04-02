



– Rocker Mick Jagger will reportedly undergo heart surgery in New York City this week.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the band’s lead singer will have a heart valve replacement.

The band announced Saturday that the 75-year-old Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Jagger posted an apology Saturday on Twitter, telling fans “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami. Other stops included Jacksonville, Florida; Houston; the New Orleans Jazz Festival; Pasadena and Santa Clara in California; Seattle; Denver; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada.

Jagger is expected to return to the stage by summer. Anyone who had tickets for the postponed shows is being told to hold on to them. Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West say existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

