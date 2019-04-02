Justin Lewis

Meteorologist/Weekday Morning Weather Producer

Outside of a breeze, we’re in for a pretty quiet afternoon — although, there will be an increase in clouds as our next system approaches. As for temps, they’ll be running slightly warmer today with highs in the low 50s.

Tonight we’ll be grazed by a coastal storm, but thankfully the precipitation will be in the form of rain this time around. And while the city and nearby suburbs should only expect disorganized rain and showers, farther east we can expect up to a half of an inch (or more) of rain.

That system will make a very early exit tomorrow with mostly sunny skies expected for the remainder of the day. It will be a bit warmer, as well, with temperatures climbing into the 60s. The other thing worth mentioning will be the winds as gusts to 40 mph will be possible.

As for Thursday, we’re not expecting much in the way of active weather, just a mix of sun and clouds. So, at this time, it looks like the Mets should squeeze in their home opener worry-free.