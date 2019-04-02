Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two city council members have announced plans for legislation to place a fee on paper shopping bags.
The goal of the fee is to encouraging people to shift to re-usable bags.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two city council members have announced plans for legislation to place a fee on paper shopping bags.
The proposal follows the state banning most single-use plastic bags beginning next March.
Under the new law, each municipality has the option of imposing a 5-cent fee on paper bags.
More: With New York A Leading Polluter, Gov. Cuomo Pitches Statewide Ban On Plastic Bags
The goal of the fee is to encouraging people to shift to re-usable bags.