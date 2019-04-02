



– Two city council members have announced plans for legislation to place a fee on paper shopping bags.

The proposal follows the state banning most single-use plastic bags beginning next March.

Under the new law, each municipality has the option of imposing a 5-cent fee on paper bags.

The goal of the fee is to encouraging people to shift to re-usable bags.

