



— Leaders joined forces in Suffolk County on Tuesday to call for equal pay and equal rights for women.

On average, women makes 80 cents for every dollar a man makes.

“Equal Pay Day” kicked off in the county with lawmakers, moms, coaches and players calling for gender equality, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported

They want equal pay for women everywhere, beginning with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. The American women have won the World Cup three times and Olympic gold four times in their illustrious history.

However, the players make just a fraction of what the members of the U.S. men’s team make, the same men’s national team that is currently ranked 25th in the world and has never won a World Cup or Olympic gold.

“Every young woman, every girl should be able to dream a dream of their future without the taint of discrimination,” Suffolk County Majority Leader Kara Hahn said.

It’s being called a teachable moment for young girls everywhere.

“I think it’s very important that the women get paid more than the men because they train much harder. They train even harder than the men and the men are not ranked as well as the women,” 11-year-old Sophia Rosalia said.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be a strong woman and I know that you ladies will grow up to be just that,” Ward Melville High School field hockey coach Shannon Sioss said. “And when somebody says, ‘You throw like a girl,’ you show them exactly what it means to throw like a girl.”

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, women continue to face workplace hardships such as fewer promotions, less support, implicit bias, pregnancy discrimination and sexual harassment.

Data suggests that workplace discrimination has pushed a large share of female workers toward starting their own businesses in recent years.