NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An ambulance responding to a call went crashing into the front of a deli after it was struck by a car in in Washington Heights.

The incident happened Tuesday just after 8 p.m. near Saint Nicholas Avenue and 188th Street.

The ambulance was on its way to help someone in cardiac arrest.

The two first responders and a pedestrian were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car refused medical attention.