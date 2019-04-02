NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Newly released video shows a robbery and shooting in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

The incident happened early Sunday morning on Van Siclen Avenue.

Two men, one armed with a gun, exited a vehicle and approached a 29-year-old victim demanding his property.

The victim refused and ran and was shot in the leg.

He is listed in stable condition.

The suspects fled with the victim’s necklace.

