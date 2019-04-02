ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A University of South Carolina student from New Jersey was remembered at an emotional and tearful vigil in Robbinsville Tuesday.

Samantha Josephson was just 21 years-old when her life ended after getting into a car she mistook for her Uber. That driver, police say, was a killer who kidnapped and then murdered the student.

“She’s as kooky and laughable and light-hearted and one of the best kids that you’ll ever meet in your entire life,” Seymour Josephson said Tuesday night.

Her father shared fond memories of the student, who was a New Jersey native.

Investigators say the body of Josephson’s daughter was later found dumped, and the man driving a black Chevy Impala she was seen getting into was arrested and charged with her death.

Her father is now urging lawmakers across several states to enact legislation to make for-hire vehicles like Uber and Lyft more identifiable.

“Why not have something on the car, on the app, you can put it up to it and if it’s green – that’s my car. If it’s red, nope that’s not my car, I’m backing away.”

It’s the change he hopes comes as a result of losing Samantha.

“I’m telling you this is nothing that you would ever want to do, you don’t want to go through this.”

Her boyfriend Greg, has also been devastated by her death.

“She was the love of my life,” Greg Corbishley said. He echoed the same pleas for safety.

“Please, please if there is anything you can do extra to make sure that the driver of your Uber is there for you, please take that extra step.”

The community where Samantha grew up turned out to show their support.

“It’s a horrible situation, there’s no words for it, there’s no words, it’s just tragic,” Laurie Bershad said.

On Tuesday, the parents of the man accused of murdering Josephson also spoke for the first time.

Nathaniel Rowland has been charged in the kidnapping and killing. Rowland’s father made a tearful plea to his son.

“You’ve made this thing so bad. I want to know if you did this thing and tell me. That’s all I want to know. Just tell me the doggone truth,” Henry Rowland said in a message to his son.

“He is a very good young man and when I talked to him, and I talked to him yesterday, he told me that wasn’t him. I believe him. He says that’s not him,” Loretta Rowland, the suspect’s mother argued.

Since Josephson’s death, a bill has been introduced in the South Carolina legislature that would require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs.