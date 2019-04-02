



— The Big Apple skyline was changed forever in 1913, with the official opening of the Woolworth Building on Broadway in lower Manhattan.

More than 100 years later, after a massive renovation, you can live inside the landmarked building in a one-of-a kind apartment, which now for sale, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday.

In the early 1900s the Woolworth Building was called the “Cathedral of Commerce,” because it was literally built from the nickels and dimes of founder Frank W. Woolworth’s retail emporium.

Today, in the building’s upper floors, 33 unique residences have been carved out. CBS2 visited the 40th floor, which features 6,100 square feet of re-imagined living space.

“This room between the end of the living room and where the dining room sits, it’s about 75 feet,” said developer Kenneth Horn, the president of Alchemy Properties. “The entire living room area has got these gorgeous terracotta.”

All of the views are framed by the ornate windows are showstoppers.

“We decided early on that we were going to restore the exterior of this building to the best of our ability and we changed 3,500 pieces of terracotta,” Horn said.

And as much as the outside light and endless views are a focal point, looking inside at the amazing redesign is what truly takes your breath away.

“Most dining rooms that have 24, you think they are enormous, but this has got a lot of warmth,” Horn said.

MORE: Living Large: Take A Look At Lavish Celebrity Pads In New York

There is an intimacy to this deceptively big room, which flows right into a stunning but completely functional eat-in kitchen.

“We took a lot of care and a lot of craft in terms of designing these kitchens,” Horn said. “We used light cabinets and lights colors because we realized all of the light that is coming in from the outside.”

There are four bedrooms to this home, and it’s a long wide hall that leads to an overly large but still cozy master.

“We think it’s probably one of the most beautiful master bedrooms you will find anywhere in New York. You wake up in the morning and you see the expanse of Manhattan from river to river,” Horn said.

Just past a huge custom closet is the master bath.

“To be able to be in your bathroom and to see the river is something that’s quite unusual,” Horn said.

MORE: Living Large: Settle Down In The $35 Million Former NYPD Headquarters

Living here, you’re in a one-of-a-kind piece of New York history, with endless views outside, and attention to every detail inside.

To live large in the Woolworth Building will cost you $21 million.

There is a pool, fitness club and other amenities in the building, of course, and with just 33 residences, it will seem more like a private club. As it should be.

For more information, please click here.