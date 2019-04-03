



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Florida man convicted of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democratic figures last fall says he never meant to hurt anyone.

In a letter to the judge overseeing his case, Cesar Sayoc said the 16 devices he sent last October were only intended to frighten people.

“Under no circumstances my intent was to hurt or harm anyone,” he wrote. “The intention was only to intimidate and scare.”

Web Extra: Read Sayoc’s Letter To Judge

In court last month, Sayoc acknowledged the devices could have exploded. None did.

“Did you intend they would explode?” U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff asked.

“No, sir,” Sayoc said.

“What would prevent powder from fireworks from exploding?” Rakoff asked.

“I was aware of the risk they would explode,” Sayoc said.

Sayoc has pleaded guilty to a dozen charges and faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in September.