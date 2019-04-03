



— A Honduran man twice deported by ICE was charged with murder Sunday, one week after his alleged victim’s body was pulled from a lake at Lincoln Park.

Jorge Rios, 33, was also charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in the death of 45-year-old Carolina Cano. Police said she’d been strangled and held under the water.

According to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Newark, Rios-Doblado was in the United States illegally and was deported in 2003 and again in 2004.

Cano had been out for an early morning run in the park when authorities allege Rios took her life.

Her roommates and friends described the victim as a kind, spiritual, church-going woman who came here from Lima, Peru, and worked as a nanny for a family in Paterson, CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported.

News of an arrest in the case quickly made its way to Lincoln Park, the scene of the crime.

“It’s terrible,” runner Armando Martinez said.

Martinez, who often frequents the park, choked back tears as he spoke about the tragedy.

“I … I … I can’t even imagine what her family and friends are going through,” Martinez said.

Friends of Cano said they didn’t recognize Rios as anyone she knew when they saw his photo. Police did not provide any more information about the motive behind the murder.

Rios is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny.