



Three former Penn State fraternity members have been sentenced to jail time in the hazing death of Timonthy Piazza

A judge handed Michael Bonatucci, Luke Visser and Joshua Kurczewski minimum sentences ranging from one to six months for their roles in the New Jersey native’s 2017 death.

The 19-year-old was a Beta Theta Pi pledge when he fell down a flight of stairs during a night of hazing and heavy drinking.

Last July, another former frat member was sentenced to three months of house arrest.

The ex-district attorney had pursued involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against some of the students. But judges dismissed some of those allegations and prosecutors withdrew others.

