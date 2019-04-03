



— Are these them?

For weeks, social media has been abuzz about the Jets‘ new uniforms for the 2019 season. While the official reveal will not happen until Thursday at 7 p.m., that hasn’t stopped many from leaking images of what some have claimed are the NFL team’s new duds.

On Wednesday, another official-looking image landed on Twitter, though it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone took credit for it. CBSNewYork.com is reporting that this could be the real deal because of the Jets players, like Robby Anderson, Leonard Williams, Jamal Adams and Sam Darnold, that appear to be modeling the various color combinations.

Then again, it could be that someone is awfully good at Photoshop.

Not sure how I feel about the New York Jets new jerseys. pic.twitter.com/QJtTOlnS58 — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) April 3, 2019

These streamlined green and white uniforms put a new spin on the ones the Jets wore from 1978 until 1997, before Bill Parcells brought in a retro look based on the design the franchise used in the 1960s and early ’70s. If real, the black-based alternates likely will be used sparingly, but figure to be popular on the marketing front.

“I love the new jerseys,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said last month. “The players who have seen them love them. They’re frankly the people I want to please most in this process. I want them to feel great in their uniforms. I think it’s about time for us to have a new look. I think this is going to be well-received. These things are pretty badass I think.”

Again, the Jets will end the suspense on Thursday night. Until then, have fun speculating.