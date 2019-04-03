By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A nor’easter clips the east end of the area early this morning, and skies are actually sunny far west of NYC. Rainfall was moderately paltry west of NYC, but up to an inch around the east end. Temps are mild by the afternoon and we get into the low 60s.

Even if temps get into the 60s, it will feel about 10 degrees cooler. Winds are gusty today, no one is spared. A widespread wind of 30-40 MPH is expected. Another nice day is forecast for Thursday with temps around 60°.

Friday, rain returns and we have cold enough temps for some wet snow in the Hudson Valley. The up & down pattern of spring continues.