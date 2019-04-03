



Expect gorgeous blue skies this afternoon with temperatures running about 10-15° warmer than yesterday. In addition to this, we’ll see wind gusts in excess of 45 mph, so a wind advisory has been put into effect. And given the low humidity values and dry fuels out there, there is also a red flag warning in effect.

For tonight, expect mainly clear skies with gusty winds through the evening hours. As for our temps, they’ll fall into into the low 40s or so.

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures running several degrees cooler. We’ll also find ourselves under high pressure, so our winds should relax a bit.

Our next system will then get on board Friday bringing with it some rain and even some snow across parts of the Hudson Valley. It will be rather cool that day with temperatures only getting into the mid to upper 40s.