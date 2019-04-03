



Police are searching for the man behind a string of car break-ins within a one-mile radius in Queens.

Three incidents were reported within eight hours on March 9 and 10.

The most recent took place on Cooper Avenue near 80th Street in Middle Village.

Surveillance video shows the suspect using a light to look into the window of a pickup truck. He checks to see if anyone is looking, and then he throws something that breaks the back window.

The man seems to walk away, only to return and climb into the back seat of the pickup truck. He allegedly made off with $2,600 in cash.

Police said the suspect is responsible for two other break-ins the day before at 88th Street and Aubrey Avenue in Glendale and 78th Street and Cooper Avenue in Middle Village.

In those incidents, he allegedly got away with a laptop, Bose headphones and three pairs of sunglasses.

Police believe the suspect is between 25 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.